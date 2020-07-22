All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5525 Sable Bay Pt

5525 Sable Bay Point · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have any available units?
5525 Sable Bay Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have?
Some of 5525 Sable Bay Pt's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Sable Bay Pt currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Sable Bay Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Sable Bay Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Sable Bay Pt is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Sable Bay Pt offers parking.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Sable Bay Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Sable Bay Pt has a pool.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have accessible units?
No, 5525 Sable Bay Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Sable Bay Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Sable Bay Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Sable Bay Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
