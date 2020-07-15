Rent Calculator
5492 Bluegrass Dr
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5492 Bluegrass Dr
5492 Bluegrass Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5492 Bluegrass Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Newly renovated, hardwood floors, huge rooms, private yard, patio, open kitchen, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have any available units?
5492 Bluegrass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have?
Some of 5492 Bluegrass Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5492 Bluegrass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5492 Bluegrass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5492 Bluegrass Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5492 Bluegrass Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5492 Bluegrass Dr offers parking.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5492 Bluegrass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have a pool?
No, 5492 Bluegrass Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have accessible units?
No, 5492 Bluegrass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5492 Bluegrass Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5492 Bluegrass Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5492 Bluegrass Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
