5281 Sw Lakerock Dr

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta. Open eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, enclosed game room w/ skylight or use as a 4th bedroom, private back yard. Includes washer & dryer. Conveniently located to Campcreek Market Place, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Hartsfield Intl Airport, easy access to downtown Atlanta, I-20 & I-285.