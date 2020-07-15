All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5281 Sw Lakerock Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

5281 Sw Lakerock Dr

5281 Lakerock Dr SW · (404) 843-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5281 Lakerock Dr SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
internet access
media room
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta. Open eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, enclosed game room w/ skylight or use as a 4th bedroom, private back yard. Includes washer & dryer. Conveniently located to Campcreek Market Place, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Hartsfield Intl Airport, easy access to downtown Atlanta, I-20 & I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have any available units?
5281 Sw Lakerock Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have?
Some of 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5281 Sw Lakerock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr offer parking?
No, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have a pool?
No, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have accessible units?
No, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5281 Sw Lakerock Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity