525 Abercorn Ct
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

525 Abercorn Ct

525 Abercorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

525 Abercorn Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS. LARGE 4BR 2.5BTH HOME. SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOM. QUALIFICATIONS ARE NO OUTSTANDING JUDEMENTS OR EVICTIONS FROM LANDLORDS, NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND, INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Abercorn Ct have any available units?
525 Abercorn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 525 Abercorn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
525 Abercorn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Abercorn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 525 Abercorn Ct offers parking.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct have a pool?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct have accessible units?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Abercorn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Abercorn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
