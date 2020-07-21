5025 Erin Rd SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious light-filled 3 bed/2.5 bath in the Wexwood Glen neighborhood. Easy access to Camp Creek Pkwy. New hardwood floors upstairs and large finished basement downstairs. Large and open living room that opens to formal dining room. Ensuite master bathroom. Deck that overlooks luscious green yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.