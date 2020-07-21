All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5025 Erin Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5025 Erin Rd SW
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:05 PM

5025 Erin Rd SW

5025 Erin Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5025 Erin Road Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious light-filled 3 bed/2.5 bath in the Wexwood Glen neighborhood. Easy access to Camp Creek Pkwy. New hardwood floors upstairs and large finished basement downstairs. Large and open living room that opens to formal dining room. Ensuite master bathroom. Deck that overlooks luscious green yard.

We DO NOT Market on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com
Apply on : www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.com

Find us on Facebook at HNN Atlanta Inc. !

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have any available units?
5025 Erin Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5025 Erin Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Erin Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Erin Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Erin Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW offer parking?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have a pool?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Erin Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 Erin Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College