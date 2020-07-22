All apartments in Fulton County
5007 Wewatta St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5007 Wewatta St

5007 Wewatta Street SW · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Wewatta Street SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Wewatta St have any available units?
5007 Wewatta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5007 Wewatta St have?
Some of 5007 Wewatta St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Wewatta St currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Wewatta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Wewatta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Wewatta St is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Wewatta St offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Wewatta St offers parking.
Does 5007 Wewatta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Wewatta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Wewatta St have a pool?
Yes, 5007 Wewatta St has a pool.
Does 5007 Wewatta St have accessible units?
No, 5007 Wewatta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Wewatta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Wewatta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Wewatta St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Wewatta St does not have units with air conditioning.
