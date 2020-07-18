Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4940 Elm Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4940 Elm Brook Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4940 Elm Brook Drive
4940 Elm Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4940 Elm Brook Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New Construction, final touches are being done now, ready July 1st! Be the first to live in this home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have any available units?
4940 Elm Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
Is 4940 Elm Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Elm Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Elm Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 Elm Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 Elm Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
