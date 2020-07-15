All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4928 Antelope Cove

4928 Antelope Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Antelope Cove, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bathroom has a large vanity and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Antelope Cove have any available units?
4928 Antelope Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4928 Antelope Cove have?
Some of 4928 Antelope Cove's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Antelope Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Antelope Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Antelope Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 4928 Antelope Cove is pet friendly.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Antelope Cove offers parking.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Antelope Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove have a pool?
No, 4928 Antelope Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove have accessible units?
No, 4928 Antelope Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Antelope Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Antelope Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Antelope Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
