All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4894 Wewatta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4894 Wewatta St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

4894 Wewatta St

4894 Wewatta Street SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4894 Wewatta Street SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 Wewatta St have any available units?
4894 Wewatta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4894 Wewatta St have?
Some of 4894 Wewatta St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4894 Wewatta St currently offering any rent specials?
4894 Wewatta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 Wewatta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 Wewatta St is pet friendly.
Does 4894 Wewatta St offer parking?
Yes, 4894 Wewatta St offers parking.
Does 4894 Wewatta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4894 Wewatta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 Wewatta St have a pool?
Yes, 4894 Wewatta St has a pool.
Does 4894 Wewatta St have accessible units?
No, 4894 Wewatta St does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 Wewatta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4894 Wewatta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4894 Wewatta St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4894 Wewatta St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College