Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4884 Antelope Cv

4884 Antelope Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4884 Antelope Cove, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet GÇôSee Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4884 Antelope Cv have any available units?
4884 Antelope Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4884 Antelope Cv have?
Some of 4884 Antelope Cv's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4884 Antelope Cv currently offering any rent specials?
4884 Antelope Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4884 Antelope Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 4884 Antelope Cv is pet friendly.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv offer parking?
Yes, 4884 Antelope Cv offers parking.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4884 Antelope Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv have a pool?
No, 4884 Antelope Cv does not have a pool.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv have accessible units?
No, 4884 Antelope Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4884 Antelope Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 4884 Antelope Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 4884 Antelope Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
