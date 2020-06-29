All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 481 Inkberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
481 Inkberry Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:51 AM

481 Inkberry Drive

481 Inkberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

481 Inkberry Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Inkberry Drive have any available units?
481 Inkberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 481 Inkberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
481 Inkberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Inkberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 Inkberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 481 Inkberry Drive offers parking.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Inkberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 481 Inkberry Drive has a pool.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 481 Inkberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 Inkberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 481 Inkberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 Inkberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College