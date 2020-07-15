All apartments in Fulton County
4715 Janice Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

4715 Janice Dr

4715 Janice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Janice Drive, Fulton County, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Janice Dr have any available units?
4715 Janice Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4715 Janice Dr have?
Some of 4715 Janice Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Janice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Janice Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Janice Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 Janice Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4715 Janice Dr offer parking?
No, 4715 Janice Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4715 Janice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Janice Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Janice Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4715 Janice Dr has a pool.
Does 4715 Janice Dr have accessible units?
No, 4715 Janice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Janice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Janice Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 Janice Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 Janice Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
