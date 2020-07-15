All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 468 Thistle Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
468 Thistle Cv
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

468 Thistle Cv

468 Thistle Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

468 Thistle Cv, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Thistle Cv have any available units?
468 Thistle Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 468 Thistle Cv have?
Some of 468 Thistle Cv's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Thistle Cv currently offering any rent specials?
468 Thistle Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Thistle Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Thistle Cv is pet friendly.
Does 468 Thistle Cv offer parking?
No, 468 Thistle Cv does not offer parking.
Does 468 Thistle Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Thistle Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Thistle Cv have a pool?
No, 468 Thistle Cv does not have a pool.
Does 468 Thistle Cv have accessible units?
No, 468 Thistle Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Thistle Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Thistle Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Thistle Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Thistle Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Modera Reynoldstown
780 Memorial Drive
Atlanta, GA 30316
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College