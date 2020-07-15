All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4640 Kelden Cir

4640 Kelden Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Kelden Cir, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Kelden Cir have any available units?
4640 Kelden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4640 Kelden Cir have?
Some of 4640 Kelden Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Kelden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Kelden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Kelden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Kelden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir offer parking?
No, 4640 Kelden Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Kelden Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir have a pool?
No, 4640 Kelden Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir have accessible units?
No, 4640 Kelden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Kelden Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Kelden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4640 Kelden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
