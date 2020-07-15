All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

4569 Creekside Cv

4569 Creekside Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Creekside Cove, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on corner lot. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors, carpet, walk-in closet. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures. Backyard is fenced with lots of privacy.

**A MUST SEE**

Schools: Lee Elementary Camp Creek Middle Westlake High

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

