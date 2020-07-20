All apartments in Fulton County
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4385 Comfort Trail
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4385 Comfort Trail

4385 Comfort Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4385 Comfort Trail, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4385 Comfort Trail Available 08/03/19 4385 Comfort Trail: 2 story craftsman style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with loft area and walk out balcony. Half bath on main. Short distance to I-85 access and pinewood studios. -

(RLNE4139973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Comfort Trail have any available units?
4385 Comfort Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4385 Comfort Trail have?
Some of 4385 Comfort Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Comfort Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Comfort Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Comfort Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail offers parking.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have a pool?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have accessible units?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
