4385 Comfort Trail Available 08/03/19 4385 Comfort Trail: 2 story craftsman style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with loft area and walk out balcony. Half bath on main. Short distance to I-85 access and pinewood studios. -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have any available units?
4385 Comfort Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4385 Comfort Trail have?
Some of 4385 Comfort Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Comfort Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Comfort Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Comfort Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail offers parking.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 Comfort Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have a pool?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have accessible units?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4385 Comfort Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4385 Comfort Trail does not have units with air conditioning.