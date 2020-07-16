All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4300 Shamrock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4300 Shamrock Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

4300 Shamrock Dr

4300 Shamrock Drive · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4300 Shamrock Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have any available units?
4300 Shamrock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4300 Shamrock Dr have?
Some of 4300 Shamrock Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Shamrock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Shamrock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Shamrock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Shamrock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr offer parking?
No, 4300 Shamrock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 Shamrock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Shamrock Dr has a pool.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have accessible units?
No, 4300 Shamrock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Shamrock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Shamrock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Shamrock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4300 Shamrock Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity