4233 Holliday Rd
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

4233 Holliday Rd

4233 Holliday Road · No Longer Available
Location

4233 Holliday Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Holliday Rd have any available units?
4233 Holliday Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4233 Holliday Rd have?
Some of 4233 Holliday Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 Holliday Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Holliday Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Holliday Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4233 Holliday Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd offer parking?
No, 4233 Holliday Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Holliday Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4233 Holliday Rd has a pool.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd have accessible units?
No, 4233 Holliday Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 Holliday Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Holliday Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 Holliday Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
