All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4231 Butternut Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4231 Butternut Pl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

4231 Butternut Pl

4231 Butternut Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4231 Butternut Place, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Butternut Pl have any available units?
4231 Butternut Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4231 Butternut Pl have?
Some of 4231 Butternut Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Butternut Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Butternut Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Butternut Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Butternut Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl offer parking?
No, 4231 Butternut Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Butternut Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4231 Butternut Pl has a pool.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl have accessible units?
No, 4231 Butternut Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Butternut Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Butternut Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Butternut Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College