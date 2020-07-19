All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
4185 Post Oak Grove
4185 Post Oak Grove

4185 Post Oak Grove
4185 Post Oak Grove, Fulton County, GA 30349

carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

