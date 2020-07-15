All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

4153 Alveston Dr

4153 Alveston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Alveston Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Alveston Dr have any available units?
4153 Alveston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4153 Alveston Dr have?
Some of 4153 Alveston Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Alveston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Alveston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Alveston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Alveston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr offer parking?
No, 4153 Alveston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Alveston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4153 Alveston Dr has a pool.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr have accessible units?
No, 4153 Alveston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Alveston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Alveston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4153 Alveston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
