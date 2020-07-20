All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4015 Marshwood Trce

4015 Marshwood Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4015 Marshwood Trace, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in College Park! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/999312

Make this the new place you call home! Beautifully renovated 5 Bedroom 2 bathroom ready for move-in! Open layout, fireplace, great for entertaining! Convenient to I85, I285, and HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport.

To Apply:

Visit our website at citisidepm.com. Select the Rental Search tab, select the state to locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (678)733-8479. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4015 Marshwood Trce is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE3871688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have any available units?
4015 Marshwood Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 4015 Marshwood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Marshwood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Marshwood Trce pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce offer parking?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have a pool?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have accessible units?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Marshwood Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 Marshwood Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
