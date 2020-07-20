Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in College Park! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/999312



Make this the new place you call home! Beautifully renovated 5 Bedroom 2 bathroom ready for move-in! Open layout, fireplace, great for entertaining! Convenient to I85, I285, and HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport.



To Apply:



Visit our website at citisidepm.com. Select the Rental Search tab, select the state to locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (678)733-8479. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 4015 Marshwood Trce is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



(RLNE3871688)