All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4014 Carisbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4014 Carisbrook Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4014 Carisbrook Dr
4014 Carisbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4014 Carisbrook Drive, Fulton County, GA 30291
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home, 4bed/2.5 bath, pride of ownership, prime location, seconds to the new film studios, fenced yard, hardwood floors, custom fixtures throughout,vaulted ceilings, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have any available units?
4014 Carisbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have?
Some of 4014 Carisbrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4014 Carisbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Carisbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Carisbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Carisbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
