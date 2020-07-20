All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4014 Carisbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4014 Carisbrook Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

4014 Carisbrook Dr

4014 Carisbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4014 Carisbrook Drive, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home, 4bed/2.5 bath, pride of ownership, prime location, seconds to the new film studios, fenced yard, hardwood floors, custom fixtures throughout,vaulted ceilings, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have any available units?
4014 Carisbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have?
Some of 4014 Carisbrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Carisbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Carisbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Carisbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Carisbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Carisbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Carisbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College