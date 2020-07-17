4 Sides Brick Ranch renovated Home! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout and Tile Bath. Large Living Room / Dining Room Combination. 1.7 Wooded Acres. Conveniently located to the Airport and Downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have any available units?
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have?
Some of 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.