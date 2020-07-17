All apartments in Fulton County
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd

4000 Stonewall Tell Road · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Stonewall Tell Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Sides Brick Ranch renovated Home! Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout and Tile Bath. Large Living Room / Dining Room Combination. 1.7 Wooded Acres. Conveniently located to the Airport and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have any available units?
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have?
Some of 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Stonewall Tell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd offer parking?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have a pool?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Stonewall Tell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
