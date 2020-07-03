All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3917 Oakman Pl
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3917 Oakman Pl

3917 Oakman Place · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Oakman Place, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.    This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Oakman Pl have any available units?
3917 Oakman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3917 Oakman Pl have?
Some of 3917 Oakman Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Oakman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Oakman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Oakman Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Oakman Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Oakman Pl offers parking.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Oakman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl have a pool?
No, 3917 Oakman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl have accessible units?
No, 3917 Oakman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Oakman Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Oakman Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Oakman Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
