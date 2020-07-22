All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 385 Espana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
385 Espana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

385 Espana Street

385 Espana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

385 Espana Street, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Espana Street have any available units?
385 Espana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 385 Espana Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 Espana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Espana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Espana Street is pet friendly.
Does 385 Espana Street offer parking?
No, 385 Espana Street does not offer parking.
Does 385 Espana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Espana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Espana Street have a pool?
No, 385 Espana Street does not have a pool.
Does 385 Espana Street have accessible units?
No, 385 Espana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Espana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Espana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Espana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 Espana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College