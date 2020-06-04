All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3845 Grassy Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3845 Grassy Trace
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

3845 Grassy Trace

3845 Grassy Trace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3845 Grassy Trace, Fulton County, GA 30213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Grassy Trace have any available units?
3845 Grassy Trace has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3845 Grassy Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Grassy Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Grassy Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 Grassy Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Grassy Trace offers parking.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Grassy Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace have a pool?
Yes, 3845 Grassy Trace has a pool.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace have accessible units?
No, 3845 Grassy Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Grassy Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Grassy Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Grassy Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3845 Grassy Trace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity