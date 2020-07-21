Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3675 Creekview Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3675 Creekview Cir
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3675 Creekview Cir
3675 Creekview Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3675 Creekview Circle, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Family Home - Property Id: 142363
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a bonus room. Spacious backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142363p
Property Id 142363
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5059683)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have any available units?
3675 Creekview Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 3675 Creekview Cir have?
Some of 3675 Creekview Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3675 Creekview Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3675 Creekview Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 Creekview Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir offer parking?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have a pool?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have accessible units?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3675 Creekview Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3675 Creekview Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3675 Creekview Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Similar Pages
Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Woodstock, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Forest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Cumming, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Suwanee, GA
Vinings, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Fairburn, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Acworth, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College