Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3605 Las Olas Drive

3605 Las Olas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Las Olas Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,543 sf home is located in College Park, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have any available units?
3605 Las Olas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3605 Las Olas Drive have?
Some of 3605 Las Olas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Las Olas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Las Olas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Las Olas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Las Olas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive offer parking?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Las Olas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Las Olas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
