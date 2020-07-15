All apartments in Fulton County
3561 Devon Chase Rd
Last updated June 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

3561 Devon Chase Rd

3561 Devon Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

3561 Devon Chase Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have any available units?
3561 Devon Chase Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3561 Devon Chase Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Devon Chase Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Devon Chase Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd offer parking?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have a pool?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have accessible units?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Devon Chase Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3561 Devon Chase Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
