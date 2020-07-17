All apartments in Fulton County
3481 Carriage Chase Rd
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

3481 Carriage Chase Rd

3481 Carraige Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

3481 Carraige Chase Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have any available units?
3481 Carriage Chase Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have?
Some of 3481 Carriage Chase Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Carriage Chase Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Carriage Chase Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Carriage Chase Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd offer parking?
No, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd has a pool.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have accessible units?
No, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3481 Carriage Chase Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3481 Carriage Chase Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
