All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3458 Carriage Chase Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3458 Carriage Chase Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3458 Carriage Chase Road

3458 Carriage Chase Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3458 Carriage Chase Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have any available units?
3458 Carriage Chase Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3458 Carriage Chase Road currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Carriage Chase Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Carriage Chase Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3458 Carriage Chase Road is pet friendly.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road offer parking?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not offer parking.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have a pool?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not have a pool.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have accessible units?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3458 Carriage Chase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3458 Carriage Chase Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College