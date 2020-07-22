All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv

3441 Augusta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Augusta Street, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have any available units?
3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have?
Some of 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv offers parking.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have a pool?
No, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have accessible units?
No, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 3441 Augusta St Thistle Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
