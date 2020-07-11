All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3429 Bench Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3429 Bench Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

3429 Bench Avenue

3429 Bench Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3429 Bench Avenue Atlanta GA · Avail. now

$1,499

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5596042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Bench Avenue have any available units?
3429 Bench Avenue has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3429 Bench Avenue have?
Some of 3429 Bench Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Bench Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Bench Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Bench Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Bench Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Bench Avenue offers parking.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Bench Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3429 Bench Avenue has a pool.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3429 Bench Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Bench Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Bench Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Bench Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3429 Bench Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity