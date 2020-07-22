All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3420 Leisure Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3420 Leisure Lane

3420 Leisure Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in College Park, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Leisure Lane have any available units?
3420 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3420 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 3420 Leisure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Leisure Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane offer parking?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
