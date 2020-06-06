All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3392 Sable Chase Lane

3392 Sable Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3392 Sable Chase Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have any available units?
3392 Sable Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3392 Sable Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Sable Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Sable Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 Sable Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 Sable Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
