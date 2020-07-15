All apartments in Fulton County
3392 Amhurst Parkway
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

3392 Amhurst Parkway

3392 Amhurst Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3392 Amhurst Parkway, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Amhurst community. Large formal dining room with room to host your family holidays and a breakfast bar are both connect to the kitchen. The real star of this house is the master bedroom that features a fireplace, large master bath, closet and vaulted ceilings with a private stair case that leads directly to the master suite. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have any available units?
3392 Amhurst Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3392 Amhurst Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Amhurst Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Amhurst Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3392 Amhurst Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway offer parking?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have a pool?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3392 Amhurst Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3392 Amhurst Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
