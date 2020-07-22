Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3382 Sable Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3382 Sable Chase Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3382 Sable Chase Lane
3382 Sable Chase Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3382 Sable Chase Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes to Atlanta Airport, and all the conveniences of Hapeville! Good condition, and nice sized rooms for square footage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have any available units?
3382 Sable Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
Is 3382 Sable Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3382 Sable Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3382 Sable Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3382 Sable Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3382 Sable Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3382 Sable Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
