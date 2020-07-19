All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3295 Redona Drive

3295 Redona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3295 Redona Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 Redona Drive have any available units?
3295 Redona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3295 Redona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3295 Redona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 Redona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3295 Redona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3295 Redona Drive offer parking?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3295 Redona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 Redona Drive have a pool?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3295 Redona Drive have accessible units?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 Redona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3295 Redona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3295 Redona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
