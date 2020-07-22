All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3285 Valley Bend Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3285 Valley Bend Road
Last updated October 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

3285 Valley Bend Road

3285 Valley Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3285 Valley Bend Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have any available units?
3285 Valley Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3285 Valley Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
3285 Valley Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 Valley Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3285 Valley Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road offer parking?
Yes, 3285 Valley Bend Road offers parking.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3285 Valley Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have a pool?
Yes, 3285 Valley Bend Road has a pool.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 3285 Valley Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3285 Valley Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3285 Valley Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3285 Valley Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College