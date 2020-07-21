3227 Walnut Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

CLOSE TO AIRPORT, SHOPPING & I-285 & 20! This Beautiful 4 BR|4.5 bath corner lot home is on a finished basement with a bonus room & full bath. The main level has hardwood floors, carpet, beautiful kitchen which is open to the family room and nice size living & dining room combo. The upstairs has open loft ,nice size master bedroom,spacious master bath & Jacuzzi tub. The community features, tennis courts, pools, basketball courts and playgrounds. If client signs a 2 year lease the monthly lease will be $2700.00; the monthly lease for a 1 year period is $2800.00