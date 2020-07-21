3227 Walnut Ridge

Amenities
CLOSE TO AIRPORT, SHOPPING & I-285 & 20! This Beautiful 4 BR|4.5 bath corner lot home is on a finished basement with a bonus room & full bath. The main level has hardwood floors, carpet, beautiful kitchen which is open to the family room and nice size living & dining room combo. The upstairs has open loft ,nice size master bedroom,spacious master bath & Jacuzzi tub. The community features, tennis courts, pools, basketball courts and playgrounds. If client signs a 2 year lease the monthly lease will be $2700.00; the monthly lease for a 1 year period is $2800.00