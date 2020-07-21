All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3227 Walnut Ridge
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

3227 Walnut Ridge

3227 Walnut Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Walnut Ridge, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
CLOSE TO AIRPORT, SHOPPING & I-285 & 20! This Beautiful 4 BR|4.5 bath corner lot home is on a finished basement with a bonus room & full bath. The main level has hardwood floors, carpet, beautiful kitchen which is open to the family room and nice size living & dining room combo. The upstairs has open loft ,nice size master bedroom,spacious master bath & Jacuzzi tub. The community features, tennis courts, pools, basketball courts and playgrounds. If client signs a 2 year lease the monthly lease will be $2700.00; the monthly lease for a 1 year period is $2800.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have any available units?
3227 Walnut Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3227 Walnut Ridge have?
Some of 3227 Walnut Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Walnut Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Walnut Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Walnut Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Walnut Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3227 Walnut Ridge offers parking.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Walnut Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Walnut Ridge has a pool.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3227 Walnut Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 Walnut Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Walnut Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Walnut Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
