Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

3183 Redwood Rud

3183 Redwood Run · No Longer Available
Location

3183 Redwood Run, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 Redwood Rud have any available units?
3183 Redwood Rud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3183 Redwood Rud have?
Some of 3183 Redwood Rud's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 Redwood Rud currently offering any rent specials?
3183 Redwood Rud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 Redwood Rud pet-friendly?
Yes, 3183 Redwood Rud is pet friendly.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud offer parking?
No, 3183 Redwood Rud does not offer parking.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3183 Redwood Rud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud have a pool?
Yes, 3183 Redwood Rud has a pool.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud have accessible units?
No, 3183 Redwood Rud does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 Redwood Rud has units with dishwashers.
Does 3183 Redwood Rud have units with air conditioning?
No, 3183 Redwood Rud does not have units with air conditioning.
