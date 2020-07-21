Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
315 Blue Sail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 Blue Sail
315 Blue Sail Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
315 Blue Sail Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet and newly renovated. Lots of space, full basement won't last long. Located on Cul-de-sac. Close to interstate and shopping. Must see!!! Possible lease purchase with $5,000 down payment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Blue Sail have any available units?
315 Blue Sail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
Is 315 Blue Sail currently offering any rent specials?
315 Blue Sail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Blue Sail pet-friendly?
No, 315 Blue Sail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 315 Blue Sail offer parking?
Yes, 315 Blue Sail offers parking.
Does 315 Blue Sail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Blue Sail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Blue Sail have a pool?
No, 315 Blue Sail does not have a pool.
Does 315 Blue Sail have accessible units?
No, 315 Blue Sail does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Blue Sail have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Blue Sail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Blue Sail have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Blue Sail does not have units with air conditioning.
