Fulton County, GA
3026 Sable Run Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

3026 Sable Run Rd

3026 Sable Run Road · (404) 418-5108
Location

3026 Sable Run Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

Amenities

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have any available units?
3026 Sable Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3026 Sable Run Rd have?
Some of 3026 Sable Run Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Sable Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Sable Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Sable Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Sable Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd offer parking?
No, 3026 Sable Run Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Sable Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3026 Sable Run Rd has a pool.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 3026 Sable Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 Sable Run Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 Sable Run Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3026 Sable Run Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
