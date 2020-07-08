All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3005 Sable Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3005 Sable Trl
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

3005 Sable Trl

3005 Sable Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3005 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Sable Trl have any available units?
3005 Sable Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3005 Sable Trl have?
Some of 3005 Sable Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Sable Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Sable Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Sable Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Sable Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Sable Trl offer parking?
No, 3005 Sable Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Sable Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Sable Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Sable Trl have a pool?
No, 3005 Sable Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Sable Trl have accessible units?
No, 3005 Sable Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Sable Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Sable Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Sable Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Sable Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College