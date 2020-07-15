300 Cedar Wood Ct

Amenities

dishwasher carpet oven

COZY RANCH IN ATLANTA. LOVELY 3 BEDROOM. WALL TO WALL CARPET IN ALL ROOMS. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. FENCED BACKYARD WITH SPACIOUS AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS. FOUR SIDED BRICK HOME ON A QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MARTA.