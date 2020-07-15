COZY RANCH IN ATLANTA. LOVELY 3 BEDROOM. WALL TO WALL CARPET IN ALL ROOMS. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. FENCED BACKYARD WITH SPACIOUS AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS. FOUR SIDED BRICK HOME ON A QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MARTA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have any available units?
300 Cedar Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 300 Cedar Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cedar Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.