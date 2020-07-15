All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

300 Cedar Wood Ct

300 Cedar Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

300 Cedar Wood Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
COZY RANCH IN ATLANTA. LOVELY 3 BEDROOM. WALL TO WALL CARPET IN ALL ROOMS. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. FENCED BACKYARD WITH SPACIOUS AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS. FOUR SIDED BRICK HOME ON A QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MARTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have any available units?
300 Cedar Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 300 Cedar Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cedar Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cedar Wood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct offer parking?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Cedar Wood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Cedar Wood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Cedar Wood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
