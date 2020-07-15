All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2920 Two Lakes Circle

2920 Two Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Two Lakes Circle, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is move in ready! This beautiful and spacious home features a fireplace, granite tiles and black appliances. This newly renovated kitchen is a sight to see and perfect for hosting, the backyard offers a quiet escape with a view to match. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have any available units?
2920 Two Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have?
Some of 2920 Two Lakes Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Two Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Two Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Two Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Two Lakes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle offer parking?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have a pool?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Two Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Two Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
