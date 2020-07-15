2920 Two Lakes Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is move in ready! This beautiful and spacious home features a fireplace, granite tiles and black appliances. This newly renovated kitchen is a sight to see and perfect for hosting, the backyard offers a quiet escape with a view to match. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.