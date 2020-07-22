All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
2858 Carriage Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2858 Carriage Lane

2858 Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2858 Carriage Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ranch home located in a quiet neighborhood in College Park has approximately 1100 sf of living space. The bathrooms in the home are awesome! The master shower is glass enclosed and features an overhead shower. Common areas have hardwood floors.

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,135, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,135, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Carriage Lane have any available units?
2858 Carriage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2858 Carriage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Carriage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Carriage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2858 Carriage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane offer parking?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane have a pool?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane have accessible units?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2858 Carriage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2858 Carriage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
