2858 Carriage Lane

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This ranch home located in a quiet neighborhood in College Park has approximately 1100 sf of living space. The bathrooms in the home are awesome! The master shower is glass enclosed and features an overhead shower. Common areas have hardwood floors.



Special Remarks:



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,135, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,135, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.