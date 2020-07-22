All apartments in Fulton County
285 Alamosa Path

Location

285 Alamosa Path, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Alamosa Path have any available units?
285 Alamosa Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 285 Alamosa Path have?
Some of 285 Alamosa Path's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Alamosa Path currently offering any rent specials?
285 Alamosa Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Alamosa Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Alamosa Path is pet friendly.
Does 285 Alamosa Path offer parking?
No, 285 Alamosa Path does not offer parking.
Does 285 Alamosa Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Alamosa Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Alamosa Path have a pool?
Yes, 285 Alamosa Path has a pool.
Does 285 Alamosa Path have accessible units?
No, 285 Alamosa Path does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Alamosa Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Alamosa Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Alamosa Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Alamosa Path does not have units with air conditioning.
