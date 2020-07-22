All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2845 Garnett Way

2845 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Garnet Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Garnett Way have any available units?
2845 Garnett Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2845 Garnett Way have?
Some of 2845 Garnett Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Garnett Way currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Garnett Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Garnett Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Garnett Way is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Garnett Way offer parking?
No, 2845 Garnett Way does not offer parking.
Does 2845 Garnett Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Garnett Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Garnett Way have a pool?
Yes, 2845 Garnett Way has a pool.
Does 2845 Garnett Way have accessible units?
No, 2845 Garnett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Garnett Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Garnett Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2845 Garnett Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2845 Garnett Way does not have units with air conditioning.
